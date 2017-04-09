Gilmore Girls Stars Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel Have Mixed Feelings About the Ending & Whether the Show Should Continue

The Gilmore girls themselves are just as conflicted about the revival's ending as we are.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel addressed the long-awaited ending of Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival in front of TV academy members at an event hosted by Deadline for Emmy contenders on Sunday, and it seems that they had the same thought that a lot of fans did.

"That's not an ending, that's a cliffhanger!" Graham said of the mythical four final words, which Rory (Bledel) used to tell her mom she was pregnant. "It took me a minute, but I eventually loved it...but it's not an ending."

"It's certainly not the ending I expected," Bledel said. "I told Amy [Sherman-Palladino] I wanted Rory to end on a high note after all her hard work. I wanted her to succeed...so it was a hard thing for me to digest."