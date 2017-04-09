Cary Elwes' Birthday Tribute to The Princess Bride Co-Star Robin Wright Proves Twoo Wuv Exists

Wuv, twoo wuv...it's still going strong, nearly 30 years later.

Cary Elwes posted on social media Saturday the sweetest 51st birthday tribute to Robin Wright, his co-star in the 1987 cult fantasy film The Princess Bride. The two play love interests Westley and Buttercup.

Elwes, 54, posted a photo of the two sitting in their costumes on their outdoor set, with her wearing the red dress she sported when her character gets kidnapped under a matching puffer coat. The actor sports an olive green parka over his black pirate's outfit, as well as a cap.

"Happy Birthday Robin," Elwes wrote. "You were a princess when we met, and now you're lovelier than any queen. Please join me in wishing her the very best. @robingwright."