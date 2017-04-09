Cary Elwes' Birthday Tribute to The Princess Bride Co-Star Robin Wright Proves Twoo Wuv Exists

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Homeland, Claire Danes

Homeland's Season 6 Finale Just Killed Off a Beloved Character

Josh Henderson, Tracy Waterhouse, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 106

The Arrangement Sex Scandal! Kyle Agrees to Sleep With a Detective in Order to Protect the Institute on Shocking Episode

Christina El Moussa, Instagram

Christina El Moussa Is Here to Remind Fans She's Just a Girl ''Who Loves Hockey'' While Cheering on the Anaheim Ducks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Cary Elwes (@cary_elwes) on

Wuv, twoo wuv...it's still going strong, nearly 30 years later.

Cary Elwes posted on social media Saturday the sweetest 51st birthday tribute to Robin Wright, his co-star in the 1987 cult fantasy film The Princess Bride. The two play love interests Westley and Buttercup.

Elwes, 54, posted a photo of the two sitting in their costumes on their outdoor set, with her wearing the red dress she sported when her character gets kidnapped under a matching puffer coat. The actor sports an olive green parka over his black pirate's outfit, as well as a cap.

"Happy Birthday Robin," Elwes wrote. "You were a princess when we met, and now you're lovelier than any queen. Please join me in wishing her the very best. @robingwright."

Photos

'90s Movie Couples Who Will Make You Believe in Love

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, The Princess Bride

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Wright, now known for her role on Netflix's House of Cards, did not respond online.

The Princess Bride celebrates its 30th anniversary this fall.

Elwes, Wright and other former cast members last reunited at a 25th anniversary event for the movie at the 2012 New York Film Festival.

TAGS/ Robin Wright , Nostalgia , Movies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again