Tom Felton Goes Incognito Among All the Muggles at Harry Potter Concert Screening

Tom Felton, Jesse L. Martin, Harry Potter Screening

Instagram

Tom Felton might as well have been wearing an invisibility cloak, because most of these Muggles had no idea they were sitting next to Draco Malfoy at a recent Harry Potter Film Concert Series screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Vancouver.

The 29-year-old British star, who played the smarmy character in all eight Harry Potter films, posted on Instagram Saturday a pic of him sitting in the audience with Jesse L. Martin, his co-star on The Flash. The CW show is filmed in Vancouver.

Felton even dressed the part, wearing a gray sweatshirt that bore the words "SLYTHERIN," the name of his character's Hogwarts house. Martin, 48, also showed his loyalty to the group, wearing a green striped scarf.

Perhaps with his thick glasses, Felton looked more like Harry Potter himself.

The expression on the face of a little girl standing near them says it all.

Photos

Harry Potter Reunion at the VIP Preview of Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

??????

A post shared by ?Kym Barrett?? (@kym_barrett) on

"Yeah we did @chrisc1492," he wrote, referring to Chris Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first film, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second.

 "My two favorite actors!" Columbus replied. "You guys are the greatest!"

