Girls' Trip! Inside Viola Davis and Daughter Genesis Tennon's Las Vegas Getaway

Pack your bags, Viola Davis is headed to Sin City!

The Oscar-winning actress enjoyed a ladies only getaway to Las Vegas over the weekend, where she was joined by daughter Genesis Tennon and her sister, E! News can confirm.

The fabulous trio attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles: LOVE at The Mirage, later posing backstage alongside actress Elisa Perry for a snapshot that made it to Viola's Instagram page on Saturday.

An insider described the How to Get Away With Murder star as "beyond lovely" and "gracious," revealing that Davis took time to take photos and hug many members of the cast. Additionally, Davis couldn't help but praise the show's artistic director, remarking "how fabulous the artistry and imagery was" during a post-performance conversation.