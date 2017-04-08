Why the World Couldn't Get Enough of Mama June's Weight Loss Transformation

It's hard to believe that over the course of less than two months, the world has seen Mama June undergo such a dramatic transformation.

The reality star has documented her weight loss journey to slip into a size four dress on her hit WE TV show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and it's been nothing short of a wild ride.

In seven episodes, June Shannon (mother to the unforgettable and endlessly entertaining Honey Boo Boo) has gone from 460 pounds to 160 pounds after weight loss and cosmetic surgeries.

So how come the world was so captivated by Mama June's adventure? Here are 5 reasons why fans couldn't get enough of the candid 37-year-old: