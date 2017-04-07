Jimmy Kimmel Cries as He Pays Tribute to the Late Don Rickles

When Kimmel mentioned Rickles' first Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in 2006, he once again lost control of his emotions and fought hard to suppress his tears. "We'd been trying to book him since the beginning. We asked him to do the show over and over again. He didn't know what this was. He knew The Tonight Show and Letterman and that's it," he said. "But finally, after we bothered him like 20 times, he gave up and he did the show for my birthday in 2006."

"It was exciting, like I was in some kind of talk show host fantasy camp, sitting behind a desk while Don Rickles made fun of me. It was like being a real talk show host for a minute," he said. "Don came to visit 17 more times after that. Whenever he was on, we would go out to dinner."