2017 Spring and Summer Premiere Calendar: When to Watch Your New and Old Favorite Shows

Spring just started, which means summer's almost here, and you know what that means: new TV!

Sure, we could go outside and enjoy the sunshine and the company of others, but if we're being honest with ourselves, we're really just going to sit inside and enjoy the company of real friends like Jon Snow, Kimmy Schmidt, the Doctor, Bachelor in Paradise contestants and all the Tatiana Maslanys.

To help with your spring and summer planning, we've put together a calendar of all the premieres and returns we can look forward to over the coming months. We even stuck Stranger Things on there, even though it's practically years away, just to really help you plan ahead. You're welcome!