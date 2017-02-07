Tom Brady's Son Can't Stop Dabbing During the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade

Take your son to work day has never been so epic.

Just two days after being crowned Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady and his New England Patriots teammates celebrated their big win with a victory parade in the streets of Boston.

Close to one million fans stepped out to catch coaches and players holding on to the most important trophy in the NFL. Along the way, however, a young fan couldn't help but steal the show.

While on board the bus, Benjamin Brady celebrated in his own special way. Turn up the music because it's time to dance.

"Rain drop. Drop top," Tom wrote on Instagram with video of his son's epic moves. "Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!"