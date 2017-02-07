Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 4-Year-Old Son Kash Says Kroy Biermann "Lets Me Hold His Real Gun"

Snapchat
Kids say the darndest things.
During a typical session on Snapchat, Kim Zolciak-Biermann took fans through a day in the life with her six kids and husband Kroy Biermann.
At one point in the story, she shared a school survey her 4-year-old son Kash filled out about his dad for a special event for fathers at school.
The survey included typical prompts like "His favorite food is…" and "His job is to...," which Kash answered with "steak" and "play football."
For "I love him because…" Kash candidly responded, "Because he lets me hold his real gun."
Kim snapped a photo of the entire survey with the caption, "I [heart] this."
The Don't Be Tardy star recently enjoyed a tropical getaway with the tot and three of their other children, daughters Brielle and Ariana and son Kroy Jagger. However, when one woman asked the clan to be quieter on the beach, the outspoken reality star told the stranger to "kiss it where the sun is shining."
"This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach,'" she sounded off on Snapchat. "Bitch, what?! They're 4 and 5. We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"
"To the lady that said to keep it down she would like it to remain quiet on the beach...kiss it where the sun is shining, 'And loosen up and live a little,'" she later added on Instagram.
Needless to say—don't mess with this proud mama.