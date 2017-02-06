Pink Admits She Hasn't Lost Any Baby Weight During First Workout Since Giving Birth to Her Son

Pink hasn't dropped any weight since becoming a mom for the second time, and she's perfectly happy about it.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer gave birth to her and hubby Carey Hart's son in late December, and now six weeks later, Pink is back in the gym working on her fitness game. Jameson Moon Hart's proud mama shared a post-workout selfie with celeb trainer Jeanette Jenkins on Monday, and from the looks of Pink's smile, she's ready to get to work.

"Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!" she captioned the snapshot.

Earlier today, Pink also shared an adorable photo of her little guy wearing a "Straight Outta Mumma" onesie that she captioned, "Happy Monday." Too cute!