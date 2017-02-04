Selma Blair Thanks Fans for Support After Describing Public Breakdown Over Gas Pump Incident

Selma Blair is reaching out to fans who sympathized with the actress over an admittedly tough day. 

The Cruel Intentions star recently opened up on Instagram about an incident that left her crying in public. Alongside a video of herself with tears in her eyes and a hand placed on her forehead, Selma described a series of unfortunate events that ensued after she drove away from a gas station with the nozzle in her car. 

"Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in," she wrote on Friday. "I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded."

She continued, "Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ?"

Selma ended her candid confession with, "#waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone"

One day later it seems the celeb is in much better spirits, having spent time with her son Arthur Bleick and reading supportive messages from her followers. She shared another selfie, this time with her little man's feet covering her face.

"De feet," she captioned the heartfelt moment. "that's what woke me. Beautiful #defeet #thankyou #kindwordsfeelgood"

