Fifty Shades Darker Movie Photos Show Sexy and Scary Moments for Ana and Christian

As Fifty Shades' Ana's confidence in her sexuality grows, so does the danger surrounding her new relationship.
New photos from the upcoming R-rated Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, were recently released and show main star Dakota Johnson posing in a lingerie top as Anastasia "Ana" Steele, showing a hint of black lace underwear while sporting a pale button-down shirt and sharing tender moments with her BDSM-enthusiast lover, Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan.
Anastasia also encounters some shady characters, such as Christian's jilted ex-lover Leila Williams, played by Bella Heathcote, and her creepy boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).
Meanwhile, Kim Basinger appears as Elena Lincoln, another one of Christian Grey's exes and the woman who made him the troubled man that he is. Rita Ora and Marcia Gay Harden also return as his sister and mother.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Dakota called her character "hyperintelligent," "hypersexual," "very tough," "very loving" and a "badass."
Fifty Shades Darker is set for release on Feb. 10. See photos from the movie here.