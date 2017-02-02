Zayn Malik Releases Acoustic Version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Hours After Taylor Swift Does the Same

Zayn Malik is going solo once again.

On Thursday afternoon, the former One Direction member decided to give fans a twist on his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

How does an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn alone sound?

In the YouTube video just released, new footage is shown of Zayn in the recording studio as he perfects his portion of the song. We also get footage of the 24-year-old boarding a jet and showing off his tattoos.

Zayn's acoustic performance comes hours after Taylor shared her own version while rehearing for DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night.

Wearing a black turtleneck and red pants, the "Shake It Off" singer-songwriter strummed her guitar as some of her team members stood nearby in the background.

Just last week, Taylor and Zayn released the official music video for their track featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. In just a matter of days, the project has been viewed 27 million times.

"I've known Zayn for a really long time," Taylor shared with fans. "I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."

She continued, "He's also incredibly talented and I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of."

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" is featured on the star-studded Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack that includes John Legend, Sia and Nick Jonas teaming up with Nicki Minaj.

Hear all the songs once the film hits theatres everywhere on Feb. 10.

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)

