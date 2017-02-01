Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart Reunite During Girls' Night Out

Guess who?
On Monday, the singer and actress went out to the Cuban restaurant and nightclub El Floridita in Hollywood with BFF Leah Remini to celebrate a friend's birthday and bumped into none other than her on-again, off-again boyfriend Beau "Casper" Smart, who was also among the guests. He and J.Lo had most recently broken up last summer.
The three were seen popping in and out of the venue together and chatting outside. J.Lo seemed "happy," a source told E! News. Smart, who held a bouquet of flowers, was also spotted joking around with his ex's bodyguards.
Another source told E! News it appears he and J.Lo just happened to attend the same party. A third source said the two "are not back together or romantic in any capacity," adding, "They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have."
Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough also joined the group. He will join J.Lo on her upcoming NBC dance competition series World of Dance as a judge. The series premieres on NBC this spring.
Not spotted: Drake, with whom J.Lo had gotten cozy recently. They were last spotted together on a date at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood in mid-January.
At the time, an insider had told E! News the two "are not seeing anyone else but each other."
"J.Lo and Drake are still hanging out," the third source told E! News exclusively Wednesday.
J.Lo had met Smart, a dancer and choreographer, after she and husband Marc Anthony announced their split in 2011. Lopez and Smart broke up for the first time in 2014 and reunited in 2015.
Before their most recent split last year, he paid tribute to her on her birthday, calling her his "supporter, rock, partner in crime and love."
