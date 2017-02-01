Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart Reunite During Girls' Night Out

Guess who?

On Monday, the singer and actress went out to the Cuban restaurant and nightclub El Floridita in Hollywood with BFF Leah Remini to celebrate a friend's birthday and bumped into none other than her on-again, off-again boyfriend Beau "Casper" Smart, who was also among the guests. He and J.Lo had most recently broken up last summer.

The three were seen popping in and out of the venue together and chatting outside. J.Lo seemed "happy," a source told E! News. Smart, who held a bouquet of flowers, was also spotted joking around with his ex's bodyguards.

Another source told E! News it appears he and J.Lo just happened to attend the same party. A third source said the two "are not back together or romantic in any capacity," adding, "They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have."