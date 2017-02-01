This Refreshing Vodka Cocktail Is About to Replace Your Usual Drink Order

Absolut
Life comes at you fast, and there's always an occasion to celebrate.
Like for instance, the Oscars—only the biggest star-studded award show of the year. Whether you're hosting a full-blown viewing party at your place, hitting the town or laying low, the evening is sure to include cocktails. And lots of them. That's why you're picky about what you drink. You don't want something so decadent that it messes with you diet, but you don't want something so bland that you get bored just sipping it.
Enter your new favorite vodka cocktail: the Limelight.
It's packed with flavor but also light and refreshing. The Instagram-worthy beverage is simple enough to whip up at home or order out at the bar. "The main ingredient is Absolut Lime, which has no sugar added, and also splits the mixer between ginger ale and club soda—so it's skinnier," noted the cocktail's inventor, Pernod Ricard National Mixologist Kevin Denton.
Sure, you could pour a glass of champagne and call it a day, but as the mixologist puts it: "I love champagne, but Tom Ford even said it, it gives you bad breath. So for a social occasion, the Limelight is refreshing, and your breath will be so fresh and so clean."
Here's how you make it!
The Limelight
Glass: Highball
Method: Build
Garnish: Accordion cucumber
2 parts Absolut Lime
2 parts soda
2 parts ginger ale
½ part fresh lime