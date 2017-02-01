Bill Nye Makes His Debut as a Runway Model at a Fashion Show That's Out of This World

This runway appearance was on another planet.

Bill Nye, everyone's favorite science guy, was mingling with quite a different crowd Tuesday when he strutted out onto the runway at the Nick Graham Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

While he may not be a fashion week regular, the star was perfectly on trend with the show's theme, "Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035." The 61-year-old donned a black-trimmed silver tuxedo jacket covered with a planet graphic print. The jacket was paired with matching gray pants and a polka dot bow tie. Nye, who is known for his signature neckwear, collaborated with Graham previously on a 2015 line of bow ties and was also asked to narrate the show this year.

Needless to say, his ensemble was quite literally out of this world.