Bill Nye Makes His Debut as a Runway Model at a Fashion Show That's Out of This World

This runway appearance was on another planet. 

Bill Nye, everyone's favorite science guy, was mingling with quite a different crowd Tuesday when he strutted out onto the runway at the Nick Graham Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

While he may not be a fashion week regular, the star was perfectly on trend with the show's theme, "Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035." The 61-year-old donned a black-trimmed silver tuxedo jacket covered with a planet graphic print. The jacket was paired with matching gray pants and a polka dot bow tie. Nye, who is known for his signature neckwear, collaborated with Graham previously on a 2015 line of bow ties and was also asked to narrate the show this year.

Needless to say, his ensemble was quite literally out of this world. 

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Nye wasn't the only outer space expert to appear at the show. He was joined by legendary astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, who became the second person to walk on the moon in 1969. The 87-year-old strutted down the runway in a metallic jacket layered over a graphic t-shirt and finished off with a pair of silver sneakers. Talk about an upgraded spacesuit!

The icon closed out the show and said his catwalk debut "was as easy as walking on the moon."

"Someone said 'science never looked cooler' - what do you think?" he tweeted to fans along with a photo of him and his colleague on the runway.

As for Nye, the scientist was happy to share his fashion wisdom. "I'm trying my best," he tweeted to Vogue

