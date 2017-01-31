The 3 Things You Must Do on a Trip to Malta

For most of the world, there are still a couple more months to go before we approach anything resembling beach weather.

But there's actually no better time to plan a trip to somewhere warm and inviting than when it's cold outside—and after checking out Malta, you're going to be more than ready to dig that bikini out of your closet.

Malta is an archipelago on the Mediterranean Sea, located south of Italy and about a three-hour flight from the United Kingdom, meaning easy airline access to some of the world's clearest, bluest beaches and ideal weather year-round. So don't forget your sunblock!