Camila Cabello Takes the High Road When Asked About Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is spreading love to her former girl band members.

Cabello and rapper Machine Gun Kelly stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday to promote their hit single "Bad Things."

The last time Cabello stopped by Live Lounge she was a member of Fifth Harmony. Now that she was performing at the Live Lounge as a solo artist, Cabello said, "Obviously, being here is incredible. It was incredible then, it's going to be incredible now."

A sore subject for the artist? Asked if she felt happy about being on her own, she simply responded, "For sure. It's all love. It's all music."