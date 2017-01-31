Camila Cabello Takes the High Road When Asked About Fifth Harmony

BBC Radio 1
Camila Cabello is spreading love to her former girl band members.
Cabello and rapper Machine Gun Kelly stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday to promote their hit single "Bad Things."
The last time Cabello stopped by Live Lounge she was a member of Fifth Harmony. Now that she was performing at the Live Lounge as a solo artist, Cabello said, "Obviously, being here is incredible. It was incredible then, it's going to be incredible now."
A sore subject for the artist? Asked if she felt happy about being on her own, she simply responded, "For sure. It's all love. It's all music."
In December, Fifth Harmony released a statement on Instagram claiming they were informed via Cabello's reps that she would be leaving the group. The singer swiftly refuted those allegations: "Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group is simply not true...I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way." Now, both parties are moving on and looking forward to releasing new music.
It's great to see Cabello taking the high road.
Cabello and Machine Gun performed "Bad Things" and also "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur at the Live Lounge. The rapper said Cabello chose the latter song because "we both have some stuff on our hearts that we need to get off."
