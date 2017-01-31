Jamie Dornan and Ellen DeGeneres Substitute Office Supplies for Sex Toys in Fifty Shades Darkest Spoof

Believe it or not, Jamie Dornan isn't all that familiar with sex toys.

"The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you've used a version of, but not for the same effect," the Fifty Shades Darker actor, 34, explains on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. "Like, it's more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that's particularly full and if you're using a buckle. That kind of thing. You have the skillset and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it—I have to admit—I was very green about all that stuff."

Dornan didn't take any of the toys home to Amelia Warner, his wife of three years, after production ended. "I don't think she wants a used prop," he says with a laugh. And if she's into BDSM, he tells Ellen DeGeneres, "She hasn't told me, so I'm in the dark."