Jamie Dornan and Ellen DeGeneres Substitute Office Supplies for Sex Toys in Fifty Shades Darkest Spoof

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Believe it or not, Jamie Dornan isn't all that familiar with sex toys.
"The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you've used a version of, but not for the same effect," the Fifty Shades Darker actor, 34, explains on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. "Like, it's more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that's particularly full and if you're using a buckle. That kind of thing. You have the skillset and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it—I have to admit—I was very green about all that stuff."
Dornan didn't take any of the toys home to Amelia Warner, his wife of three years, after production ended. "I don't think she wants a used prop," he says with a laugh. And if she's into BDSM, he tells Ellen DeGeneres, "She hasn't told me, so I'm in the dark."
Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker (in theaters Feb. 10) picks up less than a week after the events of the 2015 blockbuster Fifty Shades of Grey. "Christian, he can't foresee his life without Ana [Dakota Johnson], and he's going to do anything to get her back. She wants him to make massive changes, because obviously, he has a few flaws," Dornan says of his character. "There are some things about the way he treats her that she really isn't that into. He makes big sacrifices for her and compromises in the second movie, because he just knows he needs her."
The brooding billionaire businessman shows his "softer side" while wooing Ana. "We see him smile a lot more in the second movie. There are a few lighter moments. Dakota, in the first movie, she gets all the gags—and I'm pretty serious," he says. "It's a bit more evenly spread."
At one point, DeGeneres asks Dornan if he was required to wax his body before stripping on camera, as tWitch did for Magic Mike XXL. "I'm not a particularly hirsute person, really," the blushing actor says. "I know I have a very hirsute face, but I'm not very hairy. I'm not like a—"
"You're not like a Ken doll," DeGeneres says. "I don't know what you were going to say.
"That's better than what I was thinking up in my head," he says. "I don't think it's for daytime."
Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed were filmed back-to-back, with the third installment in the trilogy hitting theaters on Feb. 9, 2018. DeGeneres devises an idea for a fourth film and asks Dornan to act out a scene for her spoof, Fifty Shades Darkest.
As a wigged Dornan relaxes in bed, DeGeneres enters the room with a breast plate and a low-cut top. "I assume you like a girl in a uniform," she says. With his eyes on her cleavage, Dornan replies, "The moment I walked into Staples, I just knew I had to have you in my life."
"Well, I brought toys," DeGeneres says.
As she repeatedly clamps down on her staple remover, Dornan says, "I'm not really into that. I don't think anybody is into that." Feeling "silly," DeGeneres pulls out her next makeshift sex toy: a stapler. She then tapes his hands to the headboard and pulls out a pair of scissors. "That's a $2,000 tie!" Dornan protests. As DeGeneres snips away, the TV host jokes, "Now it's half off!"
DeGeneres has one more thing in her Staples bag—something that makes Dornan squirm.
To see what makes him write in agony, watch the video now.
