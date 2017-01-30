Anahí Shares First Photo of Her Son

Hello, little man!

Finally, we get to meet Anahí's tiny bundle of joy. The former RBD singer shared the first photo of her son and simply captioned it with, "Hello world!!! I'm Manuel!!" The post was also accompanied by the heart eyes emoji and angel emoji. We still can't tell if he looks more like mom or dad, but we can see that he's got some cute blond hair.

Anahí shared that she and her husband, the governor of Chiapas State, Mexico, Manuel Velasco Coello welcomed their new addition on January 17 at 10:36 PM.