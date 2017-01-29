Emma Stone Continues Dancing Her Way to Victory With Best Actress Win for La La Land at 2017 SAG Awards

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone can't dance away from Hollywood's biggest stages.
Just a couple of weeks after her big Golden Globes win, the Hollywood actress received another award Sunday night at the 2017 SAG Awards.
Thanks to her role in La La Land, Emma was able to walk away with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
"Thank you so much for this. Wow, to be an actor, playing an actor and receiving an actor by a guild of actors, it's pretty exceptional. Thank you," she shared with the audience. "Okay. I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life."
.@RyanGosling is all of us watching Emma Stone right now. Hopelessly charmed with some secondhand embarrassment thrown in. ???? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Tlrh17g9gR— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) January 30, 2017
In true Emma fashion, the Hollywood pro quickly thanked all of the amazing actresses nominated in the same category that have inspired the star over the years.
"The women in this category, really quickly," she shared. "Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Emily Blunt, Amy Adams. You are the greatest and your talent and intelligence are mind-blowing."
And would it be possible to accept an award without a special shoutout to her co-star Ryan Gosling?
"Ryan, you are the best. That's just the truth," Emma proclaimed. "Nobody can argue that."
We can't help but agree.