Sophia Bush Says Her First Onscreen Kiss With Ryan Reynolds Was ''Not Sexy'' at 2017 SAG Awards

Sophia Bush just kissed and told!
E! News' Giuliana Ranciccaught up with the Chicago P.D. star as she arrived to the 2017 SAG Awards, and as it turns out, she smooched almost everyone's dream guy. Recalling the unforgettable moment when Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds secretly swapped spit at the 2017 Golden Globes, Bush revealed she too shared an intimate moment with the Deadpool actor.
(And no, Blake Lively shouldn't feel threatened.)
Ryan and Sophia starred opposite each other in 2002's National Lampoon's Van Wilder, the actress's first major film that just so happened to include her first romantic scene.
"That was actually my first real, professional job," she shared. "He was my first onscreen Hollywood kiss. And he was a gentleman, so thank you, sir."
No surprises there!
But as most onscreen kisses go, there wasn't much chemistry involved and Sophia has no aspirations to relive the moment.
"Honestly, it was just how strange it was because you see these things happen on camera and the look flirtatious or fun or sexy," Bush explained. "There's 40 people standing around you. They're adjusting exactly the tilt of your face so you're not blocking the other person's light, and your hand has to go here but not here."
"It's really not sexy," she added. "We do our best to sell it, but it's a very bizarre process."
Bizarre? Maybe. But it's Ryan Reynolds we're talking about here, and we'd bet most would put up with a few cameras to steal a kiss from the A-lister.