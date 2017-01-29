Mary Tyler Moore Laid to Rest at Private Connecticut Funeral

Jesse Grant/WireImage
Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest.
The life of the iconic television star, who passed away at 80 years old on Wednesday, was honored by family and friends at a quiet funeral on Sunday in Fairfield, Conn., according to CT Post.
Fairfield Police confirmed to WNBC that a handful of officers were "on hand" at Oak Lawn Cemetery, though there were no disruptions for the group of people gathered to mourn the late actress.
According to the newspaper, a brief service took place in a white chapel on the property and Moore was later interred at a grave adorned with an angel statue. While the ceremony was closed to the public, fans were able to pay their respect to the star later on in the afternoon.
The Oscar-nominated actress of Mary Tyler Moore Show fame passed away after reportedly battling health issues related to diabetes.
"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."
The Brooklyn-born star rose to fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show and later became one of the first depictions of independent working women on television. Following a handful of Golden Globe and Emmy wins for the signature performance, Moore went on to act in dozens more television shows and films lasting into her 70s.
Bernadette Peters, one of the celebrity attendees at Moore's funeral according to the newspaper, told E! News in a statement, "She was a brilliant, sensitive, iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly."