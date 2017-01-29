Camila Cabello's Solo Debut "Love Incredible" Is Here

Camila Cabello's solo music career officially has begun.

Although the songstress recorded "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly, she was still part of Fifth Harmony. But now her first solo single in the wake of leaving the girl group is here, and that means she's a solo artist.

"Love Incredible" featuring Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat is Camila's first song post Fifth Harmony, and admittedly, it's a jam. The song leaked in full, so now fans can hear what a solo career from Camila might be like. The thumping beat features plenty of drums, but Camila's soft vocals keep the song at a mellow level while still making you want to rock out. The lyrics are all about being head-over-heels in love with someone.