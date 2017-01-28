Jessie James and Eric Decker Look Just Like Newlyweds Celebrating Her Sister's Wedding in Cabo

Can you feel the love tonight? Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker sure can.

The country songstress and her NFL star hubby celebrated her sister Sydney James' wedding in Cabo over the weekend, and despite not actually being the bride and groom, Jessie and Eric certainly fooled us.

Jessie shared multiple photos from their Mexican getaway, and each and every snapshot totally proves these lovebirds are more head over heels for each other than ever before. The Deckers brought their two children along as well, 2-year-old Vivianne Rose and 1-year-old Eric Jr.

Ahead of the nuptials, Jessie and Eric enjoyed quality time with their family of four and soaked up the sun by the pool.