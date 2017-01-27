Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Italy

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are taking their romance to a different continent.
The couple traveled to the Italian city of Florence, E! News has learned, where they dined at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch. Plenty of pictures have popped up on social media, showing Selena and The Weeknd in the airport and getting into a car in an Italian piazza. Their Italian getaway vacation comes only two days after E! News obtained exclusive pictures of their date night at Dave and Buster's in Los Angeles, which also featured French Montana and Jaden Smith.
"Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed," an onlooker dished to us. "They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!"
The eyewitness also added that SelGo and her "Starboy" looked "smitten" as they left the arcade at 3 a.m. holding hands.
Although a separate source has told E! News that "they are just having fun and enjoying each other," it's clear that they definitely like spending time together! Selena and The Weeknd were even spotted kissing outside of Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
"He really likes her. They text every day," another insider revealed. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."
Since the "Secrets" crooner recently split from Bella Hadid, he and Selena are going to take it one day at a time.
"They are taking things slow and getting to know each other," the insider dished to us. "Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album."
Still, the insider added, "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy."
Buon viaggio, Selena and The Weeknd!