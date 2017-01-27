Rob Kardashian's Newest Photo Proves Baby Dream Is His Twin

We're seeing double.

New dad Rob Kardashian is always gushing over his mini-me daughter Dream Kardashian, but it's really hard not to notice their matching looks in the reality star's latest Instagram post.

In the photo shared on social media, baby Rob is smiling at the camera on the left while 2-month-old Dream is laughing on the right. The baby's wide grin and head of dark hair is the spitting image of her father's.

Fans couldn't help but point out the similarities. One followers commented, "She is definitely her daddy's daughter." "Clones!" another fan quipped.

The likeness was noticeable from the day little Dream was born. Even Aunt Kim Kardashian had to point out "she looks just like Rob" when Blac Chyna and her fiancé FaceTimed from the hospital.