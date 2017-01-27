Missy Elliott Drops New Single "I'm Better" and Announces Documentary

Is this Missy Elliott's official comeback?

The iconic rapper, who hasn't released a studio album in more than 10 years, dropped a new song titled "I'm Better" featuring Lamb. Additionally, Elliott released a music video to go with it that features plenty of backup dancers breaking it down in pools, warehouses and more.

Although Elliott's two gifts were plenty for fans to remain satiated, the "Work It" performer dropped another news bomb on her fans: She's releasing a documentary and shared a bit of footage from it.