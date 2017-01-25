Savannah Chrisley Is Back in the Driver's Seat One Week After Serious Car Crash

A little more than one week after finding herself in the middle of a terrifying car accident, Savannah Chrisley is back in the driver's seat.

The Chrisley Knows Best reality star appeared to be driving her famous father and mother earlier today around town and Todd Chrisley documented the entire thing on Instagram for fans around the world to see.

"Who say I ain't brave," Todd jokingly captioned the selfie showing him in the passenger seat next to his youngest daughter.