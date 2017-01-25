Get Ready to Pop the Bubbly! Here Is What Celebrities Will Be Drinking at the 2017 Oscars

The nominations are out and what better way to celebrate the upcoming 2017 Academy Awards ceremony than priming your palette with a crisp glass of the sole champagne of the Oscars? (SPOILER: There is no better way).

French luxury champagne house, Piper-Heidsieck, announced this morning that for the third year they're coming back to Hollywood's biggest night as the champagne that will be served at the Oscars.

"On behalf of Piper-Heidsieck, I want to congratulate all the nominees for this great recognition by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," said Benoit Collard, global executive director of Piper-Heidsieck. "Piper-Heidsieck has a long and rich association with cinema and is proud to return to the Oscars, the ultimate arbiter of cinematic achievement in film."