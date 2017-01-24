Inside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's "Sexy and Flirty" Relationship

Maybe this isn't the same old love Selena Gomez is used to after all.

As the "Hands to Myself" singer continues her relationship with The Weeknd, E! News is learning more about this romance that became so public so soon.

While it's been nearly two weeks since those PDA pictures outside Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi surfaced, a source says the pair are "hanging out" and growing closer.

"He really likes her. They text every day," our insider shared. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."

And while pop culture fans are eagerly waiting for the next time they are snapped together, our source assures us that things are still in the early stages.