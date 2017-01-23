Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Gives Birth to Her First Child

And a baby makes three!

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati has given birth to her first child with longtime partner Jermaine Jackson Jr., Us Weekly reports. The couple named their son Soltan Jackson.

The Bravo reality star recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram at 9 months and 3 days pregnant and thanked fans for their love and support.

"Feeling an abundance of love and bathing in absolute gratitude. Thank you all for your incredibly beautiful messages and well wishes. You warm our hearts."