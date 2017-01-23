WTF Is The OA? Netflix Tasks Stranger Things, The Crown and More to Explain

WTF is The OA? It's a question that has been plaguing viewers since Netflix started its stealth promotion and subsequent release of the series from and starring Brit Marling.

What Is The OA? Is a question we tried to answer for you as well, the befuddling series has Prairie Johnson (Marling) at the center of it. Prairie is a blind young woman who disappears for years, only to return with her sight restored, mysterious scars and a crazy story. That description is just scratching the surface. Still confused? That's where Netflix comes in, with the help of its other shows.