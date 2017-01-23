Blac Chyna Reveals 34-Pound Weight Loss After Welcoming Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna documented her weight gain during her pregnancy, and now she's using Snapchat to show her weight loss.

The Rob & Chyna star revealed on social media that she has lost about 34 pounds since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian in November. Captioning a video of her stepping on the scale, Chyna wrote, "From 192.2 to 158.2." Chyna's ultimate goal is to hit 130, which was her weight prior to pregnancy.

Chyna made her first official public appearance at Las Vegas' 1 OAK and told E! News that she and fiancé Rob Kardashian are busy focusing on their daughter and their health. "I feel confident," the new mother of two told E! News before stepping inside. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."