Megan Mullally Spills Will & Grace Secrets: Revival Dry Humping, Madonna and Just How That Set Was so Ready

One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, the revival of Will & Grace, is now not a secret anymore and the stars, including Megan Mullally, can truly spill the tea now. Mullally, known to millions of fans as the boozy Karen Walker on the hit NBC sitcom, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to tell the revival tale—and spill the beans on what it was like having some very famous guest stars back in the day.
As Mullally tells it, the set just so happened to have already been assembled and on the move when she reunited with Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes for the election-themed episode they dropped on YouTube, and it was not planned to be a way to bring the series back from the dead.
"It's so weird…but they just happened to have on them the whole Will & Grace living room set, just something you carry around in your purse," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.
The set was on loan at Emerson College and was heading back to Los Angeles, a lucky twist of fate.
"From the second we got there…it was all top secret…and we got there and just started humping each other, like right away," Mullally said.
The revival won't require the cast to fix any feuds, Mullally said it was always a big "love fest." "It sounds fake, but it actually is true," she said.
"I think we actually like each other more now," she said. But could that love disappear once the cast sees each other every day while filming the 10 new episodes. "I don't know, there's always a lot of, like I said, dry humping going on," she joked.
During its heyday, Will & Grace welcomed guest stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Cher, Matt Damon, Debbie Reynolds and many more famous faces, but the pop stars were always interesting and surprisingly "cool," Mullally said. Like Madonna, for example.
"Madonna was very cool. I thought she was really nice, really present and she worked really, really hard…She didn't necessarily know our real names in real-life, because why should she? Who cares? Some of the cast were really offended, like, ‘She doesn't even know my name!' I'm like, ‘Who cares?! Madonna's doing our show, it doesn't matter."
Mullally thought she'd become friends with Cher when she guest starred, but it didn't really happen. However, Hayes got invited to spend time with Cher and wasn't sure about taking her up on the offer. Who knows what kind of guest stars the Will & Grace revival will hold. NBC will debut the 10-episode limited run during the 2017-2018 season.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)