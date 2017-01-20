Malia Obama to Intern for Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein

Malia Obama is making moves of her own.

Multiple outlets reported overnight that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's elder daughter has landed an internship with famed producer Harvey Weinstein. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 18-year-old is expected to begin working in the New York City office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the First Family ends its vacation in Palm Springs.

The New York Post's Page Six first reported the news of Malia's internship Thursday. Reps for the Weinstein Co. did not comment, while reps for the Obamas did not immediately respond. The Hollywood Reporter said Malia may intern in the marketing or development departments.