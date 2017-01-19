Why Ellen DeGeneres' People's Choice Awards Are so Important

Last night during the People's Choice Awards, history was made. And no, we don't mean Fifth Harmony walking the red carpet without their fifth member or Deadpool and Captain America: Civil War going head-to-head in the Favorite Movie category.

Ellen DeGeneres won three awards, including Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice (Dory for the win!), giving her a whopping 20 People's Choice Awards; a new record. As presenter Justin Timberlake pointed out, it is the most wins of a People's Choice Award by any human, ever. He hinted at the brevity of the situation in his speech, saying about the Ellen show host, "She's a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a presidential medal of freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet."

But truly, this is about so much more than that.