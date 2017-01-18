Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Share the First Picture of Their Son

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' year is off to an interesting start.

Shortly before the recent arrival of their son (whose name has yet to be revealed), Armie injured himself during a sparring session in his backyard. Sharing a photo of his black-and-blue muscle on Instagram, the Nocturnal Animals actor, 30, wrote, "If anyone is curious what the bruising looks like when you tear your pectoral muscle clean from the bone.... it looks like this."

To his surprise, the injury was worse than he initially thought. But Elizabeth, who was past her due date, lightened the mood on Instagram. "When you're supposed to be at the hospital having a baby and/or glamming for Globes, but your husband is rushed to the hospital with a torn pec muscle," she said Jan. 8. "#righthospital #wrongreason #painmedskickedinanhourago."