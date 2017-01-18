People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

by Lily Harrison

Ellen DeGeneres, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Lights, camera, action! The 2017 People's Choice Awards are here and all of Hollywood couldn't be more excited.

Joel McHale will take the stage as the host of the evening's festivities which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 43rd annual award show is slated to have a bevy of big names in attendance including country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton and world-famous girl group Fifth Harmony.

This year, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, Captain American: Civil War and Zootopia are going head-to-head in the battle for Favorite Movie.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Outlander, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead are all up for the Favorite TV Show Award.

But without further ado, here are the winners from tonight's 2017 People's Choice Awards:

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Cable TV ComedyBaby Daddy

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres' Mall Mischief

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey's Anatomy

Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House 

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling"

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

