Kerry Washington Dishes on Motherhood and How Her Pregnancies Affected Scandal

Kerry Washington isn't hiding behind plants anymore.

The Scandal star appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and opens up about life since giving birth to her second child, a baby boy named Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, in early October. Before giving birth to him, however, she and husband Nnamdi Asomugha didn't have a clue about the sex of their baby.

"I had no idea what I was having," Kerry explains. "I said I hoped it was human. That turned out to be right. It's a human boy."

Host Ellen DeGeneres jokes that she predicted the sex of the couple's baby, saying it would be a boy long before they found out. The accurate prediction inspires a new idea. "Who needs DNA tests?" Kerry asks. "Just go to Ellen!"