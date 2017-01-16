Chris Pratt Is Ready to Charm Real-Life Wife Anna Faris Over Parking Meters in This Mom Sneak Peek

What do you get when you combine the comedy chops of real-life husband and wife Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, along with the ace writing staff of Faris' hit CBS comedy Mom? A whole lot of charm, that's what.
In this sneak peek of this week's episode, exclusive to E! News, Pratt stops by for a guest star appearance and has a meet cute over parking meters with Faris' Christy along the way. You can't fake this sort of chemistry, folks. Prepare to swoon and press play on the video above.
In the episode, Pratt plays Nick, a handsome horseback riding instructor who, with encouragement from Bonnie (Allison Janney), Christy decides to pursue—and not just because he's a good Samaritan on the street. The only hiccup? He's Marjorie's (Mimi Kennedy) nephew, and she's declared him off limits.
While this is Pratt's first appearance on Mom since its premiere in 2013, it's hardly the first time the spouses have shared the screen together since tying the knot in 2009. They appeared in What's Your Number? and Take Me Home Tonight in 2011, followed by Movie 43 in 2013.
Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.