Ryan Gosling Reacts to His Spectacular '90s Childhood Dance Video

Ryan Gosling showcased some sweet dance moves in La La Land and as many of his fans are well aware, he has been a dance master since he was a little kid.

The 36-year-old star was put into an awkward situation on The Graham Norton Show. During his interview, which also featured his La La Land co-star Emma Stone and Live by Night stars Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller, a particularly spectacular video of a young Gosling performing was screened.

The clip, which shows him and several girls dancing to a remix of Cathy Dennis' 1990 pop hit "Touch Me (All Night Long)" at a talent show, had gone viral in 2015. The actor later parodied it on SNL.

"It makes sense that the only video you have tonight is this," the actor deadpanned.