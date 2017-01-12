Aubrey Plaza Predicts a "Messed Up," R-Rated Parks and Recreation Movie in the Future

If you're a human with eyes and/or a heart, it's likely that you miss Parks and Recreation.

The NBC comedy ended in early 2015 after seven seasons, and with so many shows constantly returning (Prison Break, 24, Twin Peaks, Gilmore Girls, Full House, Arrested Development, etc etc), it's hard not to wonder what Parks will look like when it inevitably comes back in some form. Aubrey Plaza predicts that the future of the show would be a little different from the sweet show we remember.

"I do feel like someday we'll do some sort of messed up Parks and Rec movie," Plaza told E! News on the carpet before Fox's TV Critics' Association party. "But it'll be rated R and we'll get to do all the things we wanted to do but we couldn't do on network television."