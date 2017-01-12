Let the Mystery of American Horror Story Season 7's Theme Begin

As for fake teasers, Landgraf remained mum. "Cant' answer that question," he said. To a small group of reporters, Murphy did tease season 7 will be set in modern day and that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return.

American Horror Story was just renewed for seasons eight and nine as well, but FX said they don't know what those seasons could be. Will one of them be the AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House installment Murphy previously teased?

"We do know what we're going to do," Murphy said at EW's PopFest. "It's not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that's a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre."