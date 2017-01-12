CHiPs Movie Trailer Released: Dax Shepard & Michael Peña Play Hilariously Awkward Cop Duo

by Corinne Heller |

Jon and Ponch are back!

Dax Shepard and Michael Peña appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday while dressed as California Highway Patrol motorcycle cops to present the first trailer for the CHiPs movie remake. They even appeared with Ducati bikes.

Shepard directed and wrote the script to the R-rated comedy film, a big screen adaptation of a hit '70s and '80s series. He plays California Highway Patrol motorcycle cop Jon Baker, while Michael Peña portrays his partner Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello, a role made famous by main show star Erik Estrada.

"You know what, I'm imagining Erik Estrada at home weeping right now, watching this," host Jimmy Kimmel joked.

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dax Shepard &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;CHiPs&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dax Shepard, Michael Pe&amp;ntilde;a, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;CHiPs&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the movie, Shepard's character is an FBI agent who goes undercover as a rookie officer who teams up with Ponch to try to weed out crooked cops they are told are working inside their organization.

Their first meeting is hilariously awkward, as are most of their interactions.

"We're like Jay Z and Beyoncé—we are 'ride or die,'" Shepard's character says.

The movie also stars Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Vincent D'Onofrio, Justin Chatwin, Maya Rudolph, Shepard's wife Kristen Bell and her Veronica Mars co-stars Ryan Hansen.

CHiPs is set for release on March 24.

