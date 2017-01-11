Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria Splits From Girlfriend Chelsea Fairless

Rich Polk/WireImage
Brie Bella Worries About Daniel Bryan Returning to the WWE on Total Divas: ''You Still Wanna Have Kids, Right?''
Rich Polk/WireImage
Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria has just announced that she and her longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless have ended their engagement and relationship.
DeLaria posted a funny photo on Instagram of her with Chelsea and Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor and wrote, "Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support ❤ xoxo Lea &@female_trouble."
Back in February 2015, DeLaria (who plays Big Boo on the hit Netflix series) revealed that she had popped the question to Fairless.
"We met through Orange. Her dear friend plays Leanne on the show. She introduced us and we've been together ever since," DeLaria told E! News exclusively at the time her engagement news made headlines.
"I proposed to her. Everyone saw how emotional I was…I was so filled with love. I turned to her at the Netflix party [after the 2015 SAG Awards] and asked her to marry me. We announced it to all of our friends there."
And now, it appears that the two have decided to part ways and remain friends. Here's to a happy 2017 for both DeLaria and Fairless.