Maria Sharapova Talks Preparing for Her Return to Tennis: I've Really Missed Competing

Maria Sharapova is getting back into the swing of things.

The all-star tennis player announced yesterday that she will return to the sport in April at Stuttgart's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, more than a year after she competed in her last match. E! News recently chatted with Sharapova at the Supergoop Barre to Bar Beauty Set launch in L.A., where she talked to us exclusively about what goes into preparing for her comeback.

"Obviously I've had a long time away from the game so I'm just really excited to get back into the routine of playing tournaments and matches," Maria, 29, shared.

The Russian stunner also shared that she's more excited than nervous about stepping back onto the court, and is taking her training slow.

"It's still a couple of months away and in terms of preparation I think I still have some time to get there," Maria explained.