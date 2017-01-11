This Is The X-Files Return Update You've Been Waiting For

It seems the truth is still out there. At the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour, Fox honcho David Madden confirmed the case isn't closed for The X-Files just yet.

"We hope so," Madden, president of entertainment at Fox, said about more episodes. "A lot of conversations going on, these conversations are complex but we hope to be able to announce something about that shortly."

Fox reopened The X-Files with series creator Chris Carter and original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in 2015. The six-episode revival aired in early 2016 to great ratings success (with mixed critical response) for Fox. After the TCA panel, Madden told reporters the reappearance of Mulder and Scully is nigh.