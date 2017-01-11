Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Caught Kissing on Romantic Date Night

Maciel/AKM-GSI
Maciel/AKM-GSI
This certainly isn't the same old love.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are beginning 2017 in a very unexpected way: kissing! The two musicians were spotted on a romantic dinner date at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi Tuesday, and a source tells E! News that these two were very into each other.
"They were there for three hours! Just the two of them," the insider tells us. "They came out and were so happy."
Selena and The Weeknd had their own personal server while they sat in the back room away from everyone else. Afterwards the twosome packed on the PDA outside while they waited for their cars. As the pictures show, these two had no problem kissing and holding onto each other in public.
Maciel/AKM-GSI
"They were hugging and kissing," the source adds. "His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love."
Clearly, Selena really couldn't keep her hands to herself! Even though they spent hours at the restaurant, their night didn't end at dinner. The insider tells us that they arrived separately but at the end of the night they left together in his car as Selena's driver followed behind.
A separate source tells E! News that Selena and The Weeknd together is "something new" and that "it's nothing serious right now."
Maciel/AKM-GSI
The "Starboy" crooner was linked most recently to model Bella Hadid, but the former couple split in November. Selena, on the other hand, took a 90-day hiatus in the fall before resurfacing at the 2016 American Music Awards. She later called the break "refreshing" and said she since has made a lot of adjustments in her life.
Maciel/AKM-GSI
"I recently took 90 days off. During that time I did not have my cellphone," she explained in Thrive Global's questionnaire. "It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me."
It appears that one of those people is definitely The Weeknd.