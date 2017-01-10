This Is Us Returns: Is Toby Dead or Alive?

The episode opened with Kate in the hospital with a frantic staff rushing around her. Twist! She was visiting Toby in the hospital where he asked her to have sex with him while in recovery.

"You're belligerent," she told him while feeding him oatmeal. "You need to calm down."

Later in the episode, Kate and Toby played poker when a doctor revealed Toby needs surgery to repair his heart. After deciding to go through with the surgery, Toby made a confession.

"You have a dying man confessing his love to you," Toby told her.

Kate called on her brothers, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to wait with her to find out the outcome of Toby's surgery.